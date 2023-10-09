This Madness on Chicago State University Must End – Agbakoba

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, has called for an end to the controversy surrounding the certificate obtained by President Bola Tinubu when he graduated from Chicago State University.

Concise News recalls that former vice president Atiku Abubakar had approached a US court which ordered Chicago State University to release Tinubu’s academic records to him.

Speaking at a press conference, Atiku revealed discrepancies in Tinubu’s records.

This has led to a series of debates as Atiku intends to use his findings against Tinubu at the Supreme Court where he’s challenging the President’s electoral victory.

Reacting in a statement he signed, Agbakoba lamented the rate at which lawyers were making statement concerning Tinubu’s academic records.

The legal expert urged everyone to exercise patience and allow the Supreme Court give its verdict on the case.

He said, “The cacophony of discordant voices on Tinubu/Atiku over the certificate matter is completely out of hand. This utter nonsense from armchair lawyers is heating up Nigeria dangerously.

“Please can we keep our opinions and views to ourselves awaiting a decision of the Supreme Court.

I am so ashamed to see Lawyers on Television arguing one way or the other on the merits or demerits of the Chicago State University matter. This is most unhelpful!

“I call out all media that tolerate this nonsense of adjudicating the CSU matter on TV and Newspapers.

“I urge the President of the Nigerian Bar Association to call out lawyers that breach rules of ethics by turning the media into a Court of Law.

“Can we please stop heating up our country!!! Let us allow the Supreme Court of Nigeria to make a judicial pronouncement which is binding on us all!!!! This public nonsense must stop.”