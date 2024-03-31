Third Mainland Bridge to Resume Full Operations April 4 – Lagos Commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner of Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, has announced that the Third Mainland Bridge will resume full operations on April 4th, 2024, following extensive repair works.

“We’re pleased to share that the Third Mainland Bridge will resume full operations on April 4th, 2024,” said Commissioner Osiyemi in a statement. “We sincerely thank you for your patience and cooperation, and we look forward to even smoother travels ahead.”

The Third Mainland Bridge, a vital artery connecting the mainland to the island in Lagos, underwent significant repairs to address structural issues and ensure the safety of commuters. The closure of the bridge for repairs has led to traffic diversions and delays, impacting the daily lives of residents and commuters.

The reopening of the bridge will undoubtedly bring relief to thousands of motorists and commuters who rely on it for their daily travels. It marks a significant milestone in the efforts to maintain and upgrade critical infrastructure in Lagos State.

Commissioner Osiyemi’s announcement underscores the commitment of the Lagos State government to prioritize infrastructure development and ensure the safety and convenience of its citizens. With the full reopening of the Third Mainland Bridge, commuters can look forward to smoother journeys and improved connectivity across the city.