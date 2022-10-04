Think Twice Before Attacking Others, Higuain Warns Social Media Users

Former Chelsea striker, Gonzalo Higuain, has advised people to think twice before the attack others on social media.

According to the Argentine, comments on social media do damage.

He said he suffered a lot but thanks to his family who helped him out.

“There’s kind of a toxic feeling around football on social media. You can’t imagine the damage that comments on social networks do,” the Argentine said as quoted by football expert, Fabrizio Romano.

“I was really suffering, my family helped me. So, people should think before attacking others on social media – it’s a really serious topic.”