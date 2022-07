Things Are Expensive Now, Give God More Than 10% Tithe, Gospel Agochukwu Tells Christians

The founder of Shekinah Arena Gospel Ministries, Port Harcourt, Evangelist Gospel Agochukwu, has urged Christians to increase their tithe from 10 per cent.

According to him, the economy is bad and the price of things have gone up in the country.

His post on his Facebook page read,

“ECONOMY IS BAD, EVERYTHING HAS GONE UP. STOP GIVING GOD 10%.”