Thierry Henry Picks Between Mbappe, Haaland

Former French International and Arsenal legend, Thierry Henry has picked Kylian Mbappe over Erling Haaland.

According to him, his compatriot who plays for Paris St-Germain can’t create chances and also finish while Haaland on his part only finishes.

“Mbappe can create and finish. Haaland doesn’t create. He finishes,” Henry told CBS.

“Mbappe can play on the right and on the left. He can play in the middle. Haaland can only play in the middle.

“He is a magnificent player and with him they can win the Champions League last year against Real Madrid. If it was him at the end of those chances that they missed, they will have been focused on scoring one or two. For now, Mbappe is still my vote.”