Thiago Alcantara Set for Retirement

Anthony Adeniyi10 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara has decided to retire from professional football, according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The former Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and Spain midfielder has made his decision after a distinguished career.

Despite stepping away from playing, Thiago remains passionate about the sport and is preparing for a new chapter in football.

He has spent the past few months planning for this transition, eager to continue his involvement in the game in a different capacity.

