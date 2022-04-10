They Were Happy When I Criticised Jonathan, Says Sack Sheikh

Sheikh Muhammad Nura Khalid has said those who criticised him today for speaking against the President Buhari administration over insecurity were happy when he criticised ex-president Goodluck Jonathan during the security challenges of his time.

The Sheikh was on Friday, April 1, 2022, suspended as the Chief Imam of the National Assembly Quarters’ Jum’mat Mosque over a sermon he delivered criticising the government.

He was sacked days later for failing to show remorse over the content of his sermon.

Quoted by Vanguard, the Sheikh said, “They are the ones calling their actions punishment. They intended to punish me, but they rewarded me, because Nigerians now know about me more than before.

“I am more popular now than ever and more people have listened to my sermon in the video. Even if they are really punishing me, I can absorb it. I can’t change. I will never feel free and happy that Nigerians are dying or support incompetence and lack of political will to deal with bandits and crime. It is not me who is saying ‘No’ to killings who is supposed to change, but the bandits.

“It is government that will deal with them to change. If you have the power to punish anyone, go and punish the bandits. You can’t flex your power in the mosque. I have been in the service of the mosque for 15 years and I have criticized previous governments.

“Under Jonathan regime, I said ‘No’ to killings till the extent that I asked the President to resign. It is there in the records. At that time, they were happy and congratulating me. Were they silent? I don’t have any record of them writing to me at that time to condemn my action. How much is even my allowance from the mosque? I will like them to answer if in the last 15 years, there has been any internal or external audit of the mosque.”