They Fool With Statistical Lies, Tinubu Takes Swipe At Obi

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,has taken a swipe at his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, while addressing the Lagos business community on Tuesday.

At the event, Tinubu urged electorates to follow the o with the credentials and not allow themselves to be fooled by statistics as usually reeled by Obi.

He said, “Democracy doesn’t mean that everything is going to be perfect but on the higher percentage, perfection is achieved at the right at which we work for the highest population of the country or the environment, local governments would continue to see what constitutionally can be done to strengthen the local governments.

“Then we will look at the qualifications and achievements of an individual during the processes, but don’t forget, we are in a multi-party democracy so we will have those mistakes once the wrong party gets in and you have one of the candidates who wants to be a president who is fond of saying ‘when you do the right thing.’ How to solve his problem is by when we do the right. What is the right thing? They fool you with foolish statistics and lies. Don’t get me into the mood of campaign.”