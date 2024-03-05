There’s Nothing Left After Warehouse Looting – FCT Minister of State

Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, the Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has expressed dismay over the looting of a warehouse at Gwagwa-Tasha by hoodlums.

During her assessment visit to the site, Mahmoud addressed reporters, denouncing Sunday’s incident as more than a response to hunger but rather a criminal act.

She said: “We are here due to the unfortunate incident that happened early hours of yesterday (Sunday) where hoodlums attacked this very warehouse and packed everything that is here, including the fence.

“Not only the food items that are here, including the roofings, windows, and even the gates of this place and offices were all attacked.

“You can see the level of damage. There is nothing that is left here, including machineries that are used for the processing of these things.

“As you have heard, people around, the youth of the environment or the community are suspected to have instigated this incident. So, this is a very sad event and we are not happy about it.”

The looting of the warehouse underscores the challenges of security and social order facing the FCT and the nation at large. The Minister’s remarks shed light on the gravity of the situation, highlighting the need for swift and effective measures to address the underlying issues fuelling such acts of lawlessness.