There Was Plan To Annul 2023 Presidential Election – Soyinka

Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has revealed that there was plan to annul the 2023 general elections which would have been a repeat of what happened during the regime of former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida.

Speaking during an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday, Soyinka said the plan was being orchestrated by political leaders who were not pleased with the outcome of the election won by President Bola Tinubu.

He said, “History was about to repeat itself, some people were determined to take us back to those days.”

Soyinka continued, “I am alleging that there was a conspiracy from the very beginning before the election to make sure the elections did not take place or that even if the voting did take place, that everything be reverted to what happened under Babangida.

“When we all just woke up and discovered that even though the results have been calculated, even though the results were in possession of international bodies, including monitoring embassies and so on, even if we had the results directly, it was suddenly annulled.”

“It was no longer a contest between individuals, it was now a contest between the so-called interim political party and democracy.

“When you have a binary like that, I have no doubt or hesitation about what side of the barricade my position should be.”

Soyinka also criticised Datti Baba-Ahmed’s 2023 election vice-presidential candidate’s interview, calling it “disgraceful and menacing”.

He said, “And that interview by Datti, that disgraceful and menacing interview, was for me the ultimate signal because this was somebody calling for the rubbishing of a structure he profited to ever become a governor (referring to Peter Obi).”