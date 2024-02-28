Theatre Commander Assures Veterans of Unflinching Support

The Theatre Commander Joint Task Force (JTF) North East (NE) Operation HADIN KAI, (OPHK) Maj Gen W Shaibu, has assured the Nigerian Legion Borno State of unflinching support in carrying out their activities. He gave the assurance when the executive members of the group led by its Chairman Col William Mamza (Rtd) paid him a courtesy visit at Heaquarters Theatre Command Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri, on Tuesday 27 February 2024.

Gen Shaibu who appreciated the Ex – Servicemen for sacrificing the best part of their lives for the nation, stressed that the way veterans are catered for, has ripple effect on serving personnel, hence the need to treat them with much regards.

He emphasized that though the military was doing all it could to end the security challenges bedevelling the NE, their support was highly needed. He appealed to them to continue to be the eyes of the military out there, assuring that his doors were open to them at any time they require his support.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Legion Borno State Col William Mamza (Rtd), said thier visit was to congratulate the Theatre Commander on his recent appointment and welcome him once again to Borno State, having served as one time General Officer Commanding 7 Division Nigerian Army.

He said the Nigerian Legion was made of retired Ex – Servicemen and women, who have served the nation with great commitment and dedication, adding that they need much attention and care to enable them survive.

He used the medium to thank the Theatre Commander for his ongoing efforts at ensuring that the insurgency in the NE region was brought down to the barest minimum.

Highlights of the visit were; signing of visitor’s book, presentation of plaque and group photograph.