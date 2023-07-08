The Same People Who Backed Mmesoma Ejikeme Backed Obi – Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has used the UTME result forgery by Anambra State candidate, Mmesoma Ejikeme, to mock the candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 election, Peter Obi.

According to him, the way Obi who came third in the election is claiming to be the winner is no different from Mmesoma who scored 249 in UTME but gave forged her result to emerged the highest scoring candidate.

He tweeted, “Peter Obi is to INEC what Mmesoma Ejikeme is to JAMB. A man who came third claims he should have come first. It is, therefore, not surprising that the persons supporting Obi are also the same persons supporting Mmesoma. What JAMB is doing is what INEC ought to have done. Come out with guns blazing in defence of the #NigerianElections2023.

“If INEC had a proactive and resourceful spokesman like JAMB’s Fabian Benjamin, by now, it would be obvious that Obi and Mmesoma have no case whatsoever. One wants to reclaim scholarships and recognition that she is not entitled to, and the other wants to reclaim a mandate that was never his estate.

“Scripture says the first shall be the last, but in the case of Obi and Mmesoma, the last wants to be the first!”

Omokri also wrote:

1.Obi voted in Anambra. Mmesoma wrote JAMB in Anambra.

2.Obi won Lagos. Mmesoma’s 1st, 2nd and 3rd choice of schools are in Lagos.

3.Obi insisted he won #NigerianElections2023. Mmesoma insisted she had the highest JAMB score.

4.Obi claimed to be a youth at 62. Mmesoma claimed to be a minor at 19.

5.Obi blamed INEC glitch. Mmesoma blamed JAMB hitch.

6.Obi did a broadcast vowing to reclaim his mandate. Mmesoma did a broadcast promising that her results were genuine.

7.Mmesoma’s daddy said she was always crying over JAMB. Obi cried ‘Yes, Daddy’ over the election.

8.Obi won 98% of Anambra’s votes. The majority of Anambra supported Mmesoma.

9.Obi went on TV to cry. Mmesoma cried on TV.

10.Obi’s followers insulted everybody. Mmesoma’s supporters attacked everyone.

11.Obi lied that his brewery employs 60% of Anambra people. Mmesoma lied that she was the best pupil in Anambra.

12.IPOBy Ezekwesili said the certificate of return given to Tinubu belongs to Obi. IPOBy Ezekwesili said the highest score belongs to Mmesoma.

Moral of the story: Those who play emotional politics will always end in frustration, while those who play strategic politics will always end in dominion.