The Greates Challenge For Our Next President By Femi Fani-Kayode

When Finland and Sweden join NATO and their forces are deployed on Finnish and Swedish soil there will be a military response from Russia.

Article 5 of the NATO treaty will be invoked, World War 3 will follow, virtually every nation in the world will take sides and be drawn in and ultimately tactical and long range nuclear weapons, biological weapons and chemical weapons will be used.

The sheer horror of World War 3, with its projected ONE BILLION casualties, will now be made manifest for all to see.

Our next President must be prepared for all this. He must have the courage and strength to make the right choices and to lead us in that conflict.

He must not think of North, South, Christian or Muslim: he must think of NIGERIA and he must stand and fight for ALL Nigerians! The world is about to explode and, as compatriots, we need one another now more than ever.

This is a time for us to set aside our differences and come together as one nation, prepare ourselves psychologically, emotionally, spiritually and physically for what lies ahead, equip, reform and strengthen our Armed Forces, secure our borders, make new and fresh military alliances and proudly and gallantly play our role in the coming global conflict.

It is our manifest destiny to play that role: may we not be found wanting.

The choice we make next week about who the presidential aspirants of both major political parties will be and who we elect as President early next year will determine how we fare in that coming world war and indeed over the next 50 to 100 years.

If we get it right we shall rise up from the debris of war like a mighty collosus and flourish.

If we get it wrong we shall be bombed to smithereens, burnt to ashes and never rise again.

Think carefully about who you choose to support and who you will vote for as President next year.

This time EVERYTHING depends on it.

(FFK)