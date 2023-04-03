That Richard Akinnola’s Letetr To Bayo Onanuga By Wale Adedayo

I was taken aback after reading a piece by a senior colleague, Egbon Richard Akinnola II, who claimed that his friend and colleague, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, missed the ball in his petition against Channels TV. Baba Richie, you missed it biggerly sir! Onanuga did the right thing. He should be commended.

In Journalism, the tool of our trade is readily available for mischief makers, who might want to cause unrest. Only a gullible media organisation allows certain views to run unchecked in the name of press freedom. Direct incitement to create chaos using a TV station is a negation of Journalism practice. Such should never be allowed. And where such has taken place, there is need for sanctions so that others do not follow that route. Broadcast Journalism is far different from Print in that its effects are almost immediate. And these sink deeper.

The Gatekeepers available in Print Journalism are not readily there for broadcast outfits. A genuine Producer of a programme on air should have shut down the cameras immediately a guest persistently violate rules. That did not happen in the matter at hand, except, of course, IF you agree with Datti Ahmed’s statements.

The leadership of the Obidient group sowed loads of vicious propaganda, which many believed and still believes. In a young democracy like ours, it is very dangerous not to send a clear message, that, while press freedom is assured, irresponsible Journalism cannot be allowed to thrive in any part of Nigeria. The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) is the final Gatekeeper for Broadcast Journalism in Nigeria. It is empowered by law to sanction erring stations. Individuals and groups are also free to write to the NBC where they feel concerned that a breach of it’s rules has taken place. Onanuga took that route. It is better than allowing another radio or TV station to run the country down through incitement. Others will take a lesson from what has happened.

The man removed from an Ibom Air aeroplane yesterday has been described by many as having mental issues. For me, not really. He has been given an overdose of negative propaganda, such that, night could be day for him. What would have happened if the plane had taken off and an APC member responded in like manner? If APC supporters were on that aircraft and did not exercise patience, the plane would have possibly crashed upon take off. Datti Ahmed should have been kicked out of the TV studio in the same way that man was taken off the plane.

Yoruba people, especially those of the self-determination groups have more than bent back backwards before, during and after these elections given what the Ibos did in Lagos and across Yorubaland. The Ibos did everything possible to provoke an inter-ethnic war. But they forgot that, the same patience we had during Abacha’s rule remain with us.

No matter the Nigeria we have, there are no-go areas, which many have respected over time. The Ibos remain the only tribe, who always disregard this outside their land, but maintain same at home. They do everything possible to frustrate others out of their place, yet sing one Nigeria outside the same space. They probably take others as fools. This MUST stop!

I hope the IPOB they are inviting will not pass through Yorubaland before getting to Lagos? Sugbon, o da mi loju wipe awon to won ba pe Ori wa ni ibi Obaraka a maa ka won ju si orun ni! If they want to sit at home on Mondays, they should do that in the South-East; not any part of Yorubaland.

*Adedayo, former Politics Editor of The PUNCH, ex-Chief Press Secretary to fmr Governor Gbenga Daniel, is now Chairman Ijebu East Local Government Ogun State*