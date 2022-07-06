Tevez Reveals Team To Win Qatar World Cup

Former Argentina international, Carlos Tevez, has said his country could win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

According to him, the team is united at the moment and has what it takes to win the tournament.

He also stated that he would love to see Lionel Messi loft the trophy.

“It would make me very happy if Lionel Messi were to lift the World Cup in Qatar,” Tevez was quoted by Sportskeeda as saying.

“I see a very united group, they go on vacation together and that is not normal. We have great chances of being able to lift the cup.”

Argentina are in Group C in the 2022 World Cup and will face Mexico, Saudi Arabia and Poland.