Teslim Balogun Stadium Undergoes Transformation

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the ongoing transformation of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere is “our government’s commitment to investing in facilities that nurture talent and bring communities together.”

This was as he shared a video showing the transformation effort taking place at the stadium.

According to the governor, the transformation aligns with the state’s agenda for sports.

He shared on X, “The cladding, roof covering, track replacement, upgrading of the VIP Lounge, players dressing lounge, the pitch, and more at Teslim Balogun Stadium are steps towards providing a world-class sporting arena. This aligns with our vision for Lagos – a city where sports thrive, offering hope and entertainment.

“Best wishes to the Super Eagles at the African Nations Cup as they continue to make us proud.”