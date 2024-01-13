Terry G Announces Retirement from Music

Singer Gabriel Amanyi, popularly known has Terry G, has announced his retirement from music over personal reason.

Terry G disclosed this in a video he uploaded to Instagram with the caption “It’s Been A Journey.”

In the video, he said, “I’m about to say a big thank you to all my fans for staying with me through all the years, back to back. I really appreciate you all.

“I’m about to make a big announcement, I know it’s gonna hurt a lot of people but I have my personal reason.

“I want to say that I am quitting music. I no dey do again. I’m done and I really appreciate you guys.”

Earlier in an interview with Saturday Beats, Terry G had disclosed his plans for 2024 saying, “I will be putting out new content. My single will be dropping early this year with a video. I will also be releasing an album.

“I want to shoot my own movie too. I am writing the script, and I’ll act in it. I am also writing a book about my experience. The book, which is titled, ‘Chante Chante: The Book of Ginjah’, will shed light on the meaning of my supposed ‘nonsense’ words, so people can understand and appreciate my music more.”