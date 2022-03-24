Terrorism: Gov Bello Beefs Up Security In 12 LGAs

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has disclosed that security have been beefed up in the 12 local government areas that are been affected by activities of terrorists in the state.

Governor Sani Bello made the revealed this when he appeared as a guest on Arise TV “the morning show” programme in Abuja.

The Governor noted that the presence of security agents in the affected local government areas have significantly reduced the attacks except for isolated cases.

He expressed optimism that before the rains set in, the menace would be addressed to enable the people go back to their homes and farm.

Recall that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello recently visited IDPs camp in Gwada, Shiroro local government area where he revealed that 12 local government areas out of the 25 local government areas in the state have been affected by the activities of terrorists.

The Governor during the visit interacted with the people, directed for the provision of more basic facilities at the camp to avert the spread of disease.

He assured the people of Government unwavering determination in ensuring that the people return back to their ancestral homes before the raining season as they are predominantly farmers and their failure to farm could have adverse effects on the state and beyond.