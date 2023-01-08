Ten Hag Warns Man United Players AFter Ronaldo Exit

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, has told his team that he will keep up the pressure on them to maintain order.

Ten Hag cut Cristiano Ronaldo from his team last season and finally agreed to end the 37-year-contract. old’s

Marcus Rashford was recently fired by the former Ajax manager for arriving late to a team meeting.

Alejandro Garnacho, a young person, was also disciplined by ten Hag on the summer preseason trip.

“If you want to create a winning attitude and culture, then you have to go this way in my opinion.

“Everyone will do it their own way but if you allow them to be ill-disciplined, if you don’t match the standards, values and rules we set together as a team and as staff, if you don’t have that togetherness in the dressing room, then it will come back and blow up in your face,” ten Hag said.