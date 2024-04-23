Ten Hag Slams Critics After Man United’s FA Cup Semifinal Win

Erik ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, has strongly criticized the media’s negative response to his team’s recent FA Cup semifinal victory against Coventry, calling it a “disgrace” and “embarrassing.” Manchester United secured their place in the FA Cup final after a tense match at Wembley, where they will face Manchester City for the second consecutive year.

Despite leading Coventry 3-0 with only 20 minutes remaining, Manchester United’s performance took a precarious turn, allowing Coventry to nearly level the score. This close shave led to a barrage of criticism from both pundits and fans. Notably, football analyst Jamie Carragher suggested that the shaky display could jeopardize Ten Hag’s position as manager.

In his fiery response, Ten Hag defended his team’s achievement and emphasized the challenges of maintaining consistency in high-stakes matches.

Asked whether he understood the response at a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s clash against Sheffield United, a feisty Ten Hag replied: “No, absolutely not.

“Football is about results. We made it to the final and deserved it.

“We lost control for 20 minutes and were very lucky in the end but we made it to the final. That is a huge achievement.

“The reaction from you [the media] was embarrassing. Twice [two FA Cup finals] in two years, it is magnificent.

“For me as manager, four cup finals in four years. The comments are a disgrace.”