Ten Hag Refuses To Take Credit For Sub Against Omonia

Erik ten Hag has refused to take the credit for his substitutions this season, even though they are continuing to have the desired impact.

At least one of our replacements have found the net in each our last four games, starting with Anthony Martial’s brace in the Manchester derby defeat. In the Europa League tie at Omonia Nicosia, Marcus Rashford (2) and Martial shared the goals in a 3-2 triumph, before Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench in the first half of the Everton clash to fire the winner past Jordan Pickford.

On Thursday night, Scott McTominay was the man who supplied the only goal of the game against dogged Omonia, with fellow subs Christian Eriksen and Jadon Sancho involved in the build-up.

“We are happy with that and that tells you something about the spirit in the team and the squad,” explained Ten Hag in his post-match press conference. “That they understand it is not about 11 players, it’s about the squad.

“You have to do it and sometimes it works like that. Of course, when you believe in it, and an opponent is getting tired, then subs can have an impact, when they have the right attitude, when they have the right focus to be direct. In offence, but I also like defence. For example, Rapha Varane, he came in and he had a massive defence action [at Everton, when he made a saving header].”

When asked if he deserves the plaudits for his selections off the bench, the Dutchman insisted: “No, it is not about me. When you bring in Scott McTominay, you know, of course, that he can arrive there. But it is not your typical scorer who will score you 20 goals, that’s clear when you bring on Marcus Rashford.

“We create an energy and they bring a tempo over the left wide area and that is good to see. And it can be that your sub will score. But when I say also, players have other tasks like Rapha Varane or Scott McTominay, like to save the win.”

