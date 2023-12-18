Ten Hag Praises Man United Players After Battling Liverpool Draw

Erik ten Hag said Manchester United could take a lot of positives from their 0-0 stalemate against Liverpool on Sunday despite being dominated by the home side.

United have had a terrible season — they came into the match with 12 defeats in their 24 games and an appalling recent record against their bitter rivals, who beat them 7-0 last season.

Liverpool enjoyed nearly 70 percent of possession on Sunday and had 34 shots to United’s six but they could not break down their stubborn opponents.

Ten Hag praised his embattled team, who last week lost 3-0 to Bournemouth before crashing out of the Champions League in midweek.

“I think the performance was very good from our side,” he told the BBC. “The game plan went well, the players were brilliant, how they stuck together and were in the fight.

“My only criticism would be in possession we could hurt them more, if you get one, two, three passes in. But that’s the only thing. If we scored one of the big opportunities we could have won this game.

“Liverpool is a very good team, a very good attacking team and a lot of movement. You have to defend very disciplined and it is a big compliment to the team how they did — the spirit, and the passion and desire was there.”

The Dutchman admitted that he had wanted to avenge last season’s 7-0 hammering at Anfield.

“It was a big loss — of course you want to take revenge,” he said.

“We have a good squad, a good team and we can make something out of this season.”

