Ten Hag Named EPL Manager Of The Month

Erik ten Hag has been named the Barclays Manager of the Month after guiding Manchester United through February unbeaten.

Ten Hag led Manchester United to 10 points from four matches, beating Crystal Palace, Leeds and Leicester City as well as overseeing a come-from-behind draw with Leeds, bringing on Jadon Sancho to score the equaliser.

Away from the Premier League, the Dutchman also helped to secure United’s first trophy since 2017, beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the EFL Cup final.

Ten Hag wins the accolade for a second time this season, having also claimed the September prize.

The award makes it a double celebration for Man Utd, after Marcus Rashford was named February’s EA SPORTS Player of the Month.

Ten Hag beat fellow nominees Antonio Conte and Marco Silva after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of experts.

2022/23 Barclays Manager winners

August: Mikel Arteta (ARS)

September: Erik ten Hag (MUN)

October: Eddie Howe (NEW)

November/December: Mikel Arteta (ARS)

January: Mikel Arteta (ARS)