Ten Hag Motivates Man United’s Rising Star Mainoo

Erik ten Hag was seen delivering an inspiring speech to Manchester United’s emerging talent, Kobbie Mainoo, following the youngster’s standout performance in the FA Cup final.

Mainoo, alongside Alejandro Garnacho, was instrumental in Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday, securing the coveted trophy for the Red Devils.

Mainoo, a product of United’s academy, showcased his potential in the high-stakes match, drawing praise from fans and teammates alike.

Ten Hag, who has shown confidence in Mainoo’s abilities since February, hinted at more opportunities for the young player in the near future, signaling a promising trajectory for the club’s latest wonderkid.

He said: “He showed some good stuff and he showed some potential. And so we have some problems.

“But yeah, it’s, for him, an opportunity to be involved. He has to be ready to come on because you are on the bench to come on.”