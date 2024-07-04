Ten Hag Extends Man United Contract Until 2026

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has signed a contract extension, securing his position at the club until 2026.

The announcement confirms widespread expectations that the Dutchman would be offered a longer deal despite a challenging 2023-24 Premier League season.

Under ten Hag’s management, United finished eighth in the league, prompting scrutiny over his performance. However, he managed to turn the tide by leading the team to FA Cup victory, defeating Manchester City in the final in May.

This achievement significantly improved the atmosphere around the club and played a crucial role in securing his contract extension.

Ten Hag told the club’s website: “I am very pleased to have reached agreement with the club to continue working together.

“Looking back at the past two years, we can reflect with pride on two trophies and many examples of progression from where we were when I joined.

“However, we must also be clear that there is still lots of hard work ahead to reach the levels expected of Manchester United, which means challenging for English and European titles.

“In my discussions with the club, we have found complete unity in our vision for reaching those goals, and we are all strongly committed to making that journey together.”