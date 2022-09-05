Ten Hag Explains Eriksen Tactical Tweak

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has outlined the key tactical tweak given to Christian Eriksen in recent weeks that has seen our Danish midfielder capabilities shine even more.

Starting every game under our Dutch boss thus far, the former Brentford man has been dropped back into a slightly deeper role in midfield, operating alongside Scott McTominay in our most recent victory over the Gunners.

With Ten Hag praising the output of Eriksen, along with every other member of his squad, the 52-year-old insists his decision to do so is part of careful thinking from both he and his team.

We put him a little bit deeper on the pitch as he plays in ‘a six’ and ‘an eight’ role where he has lots of freedom,” began Erik, as he spoke to the media in his post-match press conference following yesterday’s 3-1 home success.

”We tell him which spaces he has to be in but also he has to adapt to that.

”I think he can make a game for you, he can also switch the play when needed.”

Arriving on a free transfer following contract expiry at Brentford this summer, the Danish international registered his first assist of the campaign against Mikel Arteta’s side, wonderfully laying the ball on a plate for Marcus Rashford to place home our third goal.

With the Reds cruising to a fourth consecutive victory, Eriksen has since insisted the confidence is beginning to flow within this United side, with euphoria clear to see for all inside Old Trafford following our most recent triumph.

Given his already superb Premier League pedigree, Eriksen’s midfield talents are beginning to be warmly appreciated by the United faithful, as Ten Hag outlined further just why he is such a huge fan of our no.14.

”If he sees the final pass between the lines he can do that and he can also jump into attack too, to help score a goal,” added our Dutch boss.

”What he can also improve is his defending as today, he made, I think, one small mistake.

”I think he played an magnificent game.’

