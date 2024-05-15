Ten Hag Dismisses Exit Speculations Ahead of Newcastle Clash

Amid mounting pressure, Erik ten Hag remains steadfast in his belief that the match against Newcastle United will not mark his final stint in the Old Trafford dugout.

The 54-year-old finds himself under intense scrutiny as speculation regarding his future continues to swirl, prompted by a stark downturn following a promising debut season.

Despite steering an injury-plagued Manchester United to yet another FA Cup final, where they will face arch-rivals Manchester City, the club’s dismal league performance has cast doubts over Ten Hag’s tenure, especially amidst significant changes within Ineos.

With United facing the prospect of their lowest Premier League finish and points tally, the clash against Newcastle assumes added significance.

“Yeah, we will do,” Ten Hag said. “Yes, of course (we will show our appreciation to the fans).

“In good times, in bad times we are together, and the fans are showing that we are together, so, yeah, a lap of honour we will do.”

The Newcastle game will allow Raphael Varane bid fans goodbye after he announced that he would leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.

This prompted a reported to ask if Ten Hag would also bid goodbye to fans.

“Goodbye for?” Ten Hag asked the reporter.

“For me?! It’s not how I feel it and how I see it. That’s not the way I go to start that lap of honour for the fans, no.”