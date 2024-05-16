Sports
Ten Hag Addresses Man United Fans Amid Cheers, Boos
Following Manchester United’s final home victory of the season, manager Erik ten Hag seized the moment to address the club’s supporters directly from the field at Old Trafford.
Amidst a mixed atmosphere of cheers and boos, the under-pressure Dutch coach delivered a speech that seemed to serve as an audition for his continuation in the role for the upcoming season.
“As you know,” he said after the 3-2 win over Newcastle in the Premier League, “it wasn’t an easy season, but one thing remained constant — and that was the backing of you for the team.
“But this season is not over yet.”