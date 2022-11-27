Tems Wins Best New Artiste At Soul Train Awards

Nigerian singer, Tems, has emerged as the best new artiste at this year’s Soul Train Awards.

The award makes her the first African to win the category.

She won the award by defeating CKay, Fireboy DML, others Muni Long, Steve Lacy, Coco Jones, and Dixson.

According to BillBoard, the Nigerian singer is the first winner in this category who hails from Africa.

Tems was featured on Wizkid’s global hit “Essence,” which won best collaboration at the 2021’s award.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé was the top winner at the awards. She won album of the year for the fourth time with Renaissance, song of the year for the third time with “Break My Soul,” and best collaboration for “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” featuring Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers.