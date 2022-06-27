Tems Wins Best International Act At BET Awards 2022

Singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, on Sunday, won the Best International Act at the BET Awards.

The hit single from Wizkid, ‘Essence’, featuring her and Justin Bieber also won an award for Best Collaboration.

The ‘Crazy Things’ crooner, who was nominated in three categories, however, lost the ‘Best New Artist’ gong to Latto, the US rapper, born Alyssa Michelle Stephens.

Wizkid lost the ‘Best male R&B/Pop Artist’ category to The Weeknd.

Fireboy was among the star-studded lineup of artistes that performed on the night.