Entertainment

Tems Wins Best International Act At BET Awards 2022

Anthony Adeniyi38 mins ago
3

Singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, on Sunday, won the Best International Act at the BET Awards.

The hit single from Wizkid, ‘Essence’, featuring her and Justin Bieber also won an award for Best Collaboration.

The ‘Crazy Things’ crooner, who was nominated in three categories, however, lost the ‘Best New Artist’ gong to Latto, the US rapper, born Alyssa Michelle Stephens.

Wizkid lost the ‘Best male R&B/Pop Artist’ category to The Weeknd.

Fireboy was among the star-studded lineup of artistes that performed on the night.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi38 mins ago
3

Related Articles

Mercy Chinwo

My Engagement Happened At The Right Time – Gospel Singer, Mercy Chinwo

2 days ago
Nosa Rex Okunzuwa

I Married An Igbo Lady After Promising Not To Date Any – Actor Nosa Rex

2 days ago
Stella Damasus

It Hurts To See People Criticise Our Movies – Actress Stella Damasus

2 days ago

Gov Bello Attends Atiku Bagudu Daughter’s Wedding

2 days ago