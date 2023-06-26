Tems Triumphs With ‘Best Collaboration’ Award At BET Awards 2023

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, professionally known as Tems, emerged victorious at the 23rd BET Awards held in Los Angeles on Sunday night. While she faced disappointment in two categories, Tems claimed the prestigious “Best Collaboration” accolade for her remarkable contribution to Future’s hit track ‘Wait For U,’ which also features renowned Canadian rapper, Drake.

Tems’ remarkable achievement adds another accolade to the already impressive list of accolades garnered by ‘Wait For U.’ The song had previously clinched the ‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’ title at the 2023 Grammys. Now, the BET Awards serve as a testament to the global recognition and acclaim that Tems’ music has garnered.

Mixed Results for Nigerian Artists

Although Tems secured a resounding victory, the BET Awards brought a mix of results for other Nigerian artists. In the highly competitive category of “Best Female R&B/Pop Artist,” Tems faced stiff competition and lost to the talented SZA. Additionally, in the “Viewer’s Choice” category, the award went to the iconic Beyoncé, leaving Tems without a win in that category.

Similarly, Burna Boy, renowned for his Afro-fusion sound, faced tough competition. Despite being nominated for “Best Male R&B/Pop Artist,” Burna Boy was surpassed by the likes of Chris Brown and Usher. Additionally, in the category of “Best Video Director,” Burna Boy was surpassed by the talented Teyana Taylor.

Burna Boy’s Resilience Shines Through

Despite facing disappointments in some categories, Burna Boy’s unwavering resilience and talent were recognized at the BET Awards. The “African Giant” artist clinched the prestigious “Best International Act” award for an unprecedented fourth time. This remarkable achievement reaffirms Burna Boy’s status as a global music sensation and solidifies his impact on the international music scene.

Beyoncé and SZA emerged as the leading winners of the night, both securing three wins at the BET Awards. Their exceptional talent and contributions to the music industry have solidified their positions as icons in the entertainment world.