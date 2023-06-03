Tems Receives Plaque For Grammy Award Win

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, widely known as Tems, has finally received the plaque for her Grammy award win. Tems secured the prestigious accolade for Best Melodica Rap Performance at the 65th Grammys on February 6, 2023, for her collaboration on Future’s song “Wait For U,” which also featured Drake.

Excitement filled the air as Tems’ manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi, took to social media on Friday night to announce the arrival of the long-awaited plaque.

Tems has made history as the first female Nigerian artist to win a Grammy. Furthermore, she holds the distinction of being the first female Nigerian singer to receive a Grammy nomination. Last year, she was nominated in the Best Global Performance category for her chart-topping song “Essence” with Wizkid, but the award went to Pakistan’s Arooj Aftab.

Recognized as one of Africa’s most critically acclaimed artists, Tems has been honored with the Prize for Music at The Future Awards Africa and the Impact Award at the BMI London Awards. These accolades acknowledge her groundbreaking artistry, creative vision, and impact on the future of music.

In 2020, Tems released her debut album titled “For Broken Ears,” featuring the popular track “Damages.” The album received nominations at the All Africa Music Awards and The Beatz Awards. She gained further recognition with her collaboration on Wizkid’s hit song “Essence,” which garnered critical acclaim and a Grammy nomination for Best Global Music Performance.

Tems’ achievements extend beyond the Grammy stage. Her collaboration on “Essence” earned her numerous accolades at prestigious award ceremonies such as the BET Awards, NAACP Image Awards, The Headies Awards, and the Soul Train Music Awards.

Continuing her success, Tems released her second studio album titled “If Orange Was a Place” in 2021, which won The Headies for Best R&B Album. She also contributed to Beyoncé’s seventh studio album “Renaissance” with the track “Move,” earning nominations at the NAACP Image Awards and Soul Train Music Awards.