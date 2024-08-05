Tell Your People What Tinubu is Doing Against Hunger, Bwala to Northern Leaders

Former lawmaker, Senator Daniel Bwala, has tasked northern elites and President Bola Tinubu’s appointees of northern extraction to engage the youths in the north on what the President is doing to address the hunger in the country.

Bwala said this amid a nationwide protest against hunger in the country which now five days old.

He shared on X, “It is time for all the northern elders, elites and appointees from the northern extraction in this administration of @officialABAT, or northern friends of this administration to rise up and engage with our teeming young population in the north and lay out to them what President Tinubu is doing in addressing hunger and hardship.”

Bwala had earlier slammed the political appointees of President Tinubu, saying they took cover when they supposed to be defending the President amid the protest.