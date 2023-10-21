Tee Billz Hails Tiwa Savage Years After Divorce

Music producer Tunji Balogun aka Tee Billz has praised his estranged wife singer Tiwa Savage for her effort in raising their son Jamal.

Concise News recalls that Tee Billz and Tiwa Savage got married in 2013 and welcomed their son in 2015.

The coup, however, broke up in 2018 amid allegations of infidelity and drug abuse.

Years down the line, their effort in raising their son has been commendable, as attested by Tee Billz who shared on Instagram.

He wrote, “When I see what other men goes through! I can’t help but count my blessings! 4ever grateful to Mama J for making my relationship so soft with love…..! Even when I can’t afford….. She still presents me as a super man to my twin, Being a single mom is heck of a job……! Grateful & Blessed Titi…H Highly appreciative.”