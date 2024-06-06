Technical Hitch Sends Passengers on Kaduna-bound Train Back to Abuja

Passengers on a train bound for Kaduna from Abuja have been returned to their takeoff location following a technical hitch at Asham Railway Station in Chikun Local Government of Kaduna State.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation, in a statement signed by Yakub Mahmood, the Deputy Director Public Relations, said the passengers on board were safely returned to Abuja (Idu).

NRC added that their tickets remain valid for a subsequent journey within two weeks.

The statement partly read, “This minor hitch is attributed to the removal of track fastening clips by vandals. However, the NRC Management remains resolute towards ensuring the safety of our valued passengers in the entire system.

“For operational reasons, the first train from Kaduna (Rigasa) scheduled for 08.00hours will be cancelled on Thursday 6th June, 2024 only, while all other train services will run as scheduled.

“NRC Management deeply regret the inconveniences that this technical hitch might have caused our esteemed passengers.”