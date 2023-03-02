Tears As Parents Lay Chrisland Schools’ Girl, Whitney, To Rest

Tears flowed on Thursday when twelve-year-old student of Chrisland International School, Whitney Adeniran, who died during the school’s inter-house sports activities at Agege Stadium, Lagos State, was laid to rest.

The school management had released a statement after her death that she slumped in “public view and not under any hidden circumstances.”

However, on Wednesday, Whitney’s mother, in an Instagram video, said autopsy conducted on her daughter showed that she was electrocuted during the school’s sports event