Team Nigeria Shines at African Para Games Accra 2023

The 1st African Para Games, aptly tagged “Accra 2023,” is drawing to a close in Ghana, and Team Nigeria is basking in the glory of its remarkable performance.

Senator John Owan Enoh, the Honourable Minister of Sports Development, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Nigerian contingent for once again showcasing their exceptional talents and making the nation proud. This time, they clinched two medals in the women’s wheelchair tennis, both in singles and doubles categories.

In a message to the athletes and officials, Enoh acknowledged the remarkable achievement, highlighting that Nigeria’s participation in the event, which saw them compete against representatives from 20 other nations, demonstrates President Bola Tinubu’s Administration’s unwavering commitment to poverty alleviation and empowering people with disabilities through sports, even in the face of resource challenges.

This historic competition, held after more than three and a half decades since the establishment of the African Sports Confederation of the Disabled/African Paralympic Committee (AfPC), not only provides an avenue for Nigeria’s Para Athletes to showcase their abilities but also allows them to experience a multi-Para sporting event on the African continent.

Enoh emphasized that the Accra 2023 Para Games, featuring approximately 6,000 participants, will serve as a catalyst for the further development and promotion of Para-Sports in Africa. The Minister reiterated the commitment of the current administration to creating an enabling environment for all athletes, particularly those living with disabilities, to represent the nation on the international stage and secure podium finishes in global competitions.

Despite Team Nigeria securing only two medals at the ongoing competition, Enoh praised their dedication and patriotism, noting their outstanding performances in previous international events. As the Minister of Sports Development, he expressed his passionate support for Para-Sports and pledged to strengthen the existing mechanisms dedicated to coordinating, promoting, and managing Para-Sports development in Nigeria.

Enoh stressed the importance of Para-Sports as a tool for accelerated social integration and the inclusion of persons with disabilities, aligning with the policy objectives of the present administration. He called upon relevant stakeholders in the sports industry and sports enthusiasts to rally behind the development of Para-Sports in the country, ensuring that athletes with disabilities are fully embraced and supported.

Team Nigeria is set to return from the 10-day Accra 2023 event on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.