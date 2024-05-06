Team Nigeria Secures Olympic Berths in Mixed and Men’s 4x400m Relays

Team Nigeria has achieved significant success at the ongoing World Relays in the Bahamas by securing Olympic qualification in both the Mixed 4x400m relay and the Men’s 4x400m events, setting the stage for their participation in the upcoming Paris Olympics.

The Mixed Relay team, consisting of Samuel Ogazi, Ella Onojuvwevwo, Chidi Okezie, and Esther Elo Joseph, clinched their Olympic spot early on Sunday morning. They finished second in their heat with an impressive time of 3:13.79, trailing the USA team who set a new Championship Record of 3:11.52. Ogazi expressed his confidence post-race, telling the MakingofChampions crew, “I knew we were going to qualify.”

Similarly, the Men’s 4x400m team delivered a stellar performance, securing their place in Paris with a season-best time of 3:01.70. They finished second in their heat, just behind Belgium who clocked 3:00.09.

While celebrations were in order for these teams, the outcome was less favorable for Nigeria’s other relay teams competing in the Bahamas. Both the Men’s and Women’s 4x100m teams, as well as the Women’s 4x400m team, failed to secure automatic Olympic qualification. In a particularly close race, the Women’s 4x100m team, comprising Justina Eyakpobeyan, Favour Ofili, Olayinka Olajide, and Tima Godbless, fell short, finishing third in their heat with a time of 43.15s.

The achievements of the Mixed and Men’s 4x400m teams underscore Nigeria’s strength in track and field, particularly in the longer relay races. Their qualification not only highlights their prowess but also promises exciting prospects for the country at the Paris Olympics. As preparations continue, the focus will now turn to ensuring that these teams are at their peak to compete on the world’s biggest sporting stage.