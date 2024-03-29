TCN Restores National Grid After Collapse

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has successfully restored the national grid following a system disturbance that occurred at 4:28 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

According to the TCN, full recovery was achieved by 10:00 p.m. on the same day.

The National Control Centre (NCC) in Osogbo said the system disturbance was triggered by a significant reduction in generation capacity, primarily due to gas constraints.

“This reduction led to a rapid decline in system frequency. This created a sudden imbalance in the grid. The imbalance in grid stability was exacerbated by the sudden tripping of Egbin generation turbine 3, resulting in an additional loss of 167MW load and the subsequent collapse of the grid.

“The grid has, however, since been recovered and is stable, and is currently transmitting all the generated power to distribution load centres nationwide. TCN emphasizes its unwavering commitment to addressing grid challenges and actively working to mitigate disruptions.

“In instances where challenges extend beyond TCN’s control, the company collaborates with other stakeholders in the power sector value chain to minimize the impact and swiftly restore the grid to normal operation,” TCN said in a statement.