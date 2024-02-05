TCN Energizes New 100MVA Power Transformer in Benin Transmission Substation

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that the two transformers taken out late last year at its Benin Transmission Substation and Ihovbor Work Centre for upgrade have been successfully upgraded and energized.

At the 132kV Benin Transmission Substation, TCN completed and energized a new 100MVA 132/33kV power transformer on Saturday, 3rd of February, 2024 while at the Ihovbor Work Centre, a 100MVA power transformer was energized on the 29th of January, 2024.

The TCN disclosed this in a statement on Monday signed by the GM, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah.

The statement partly read, “While the energized transformer at Ihovbor 132/33kV Work Centre will provide increased bulk power supply to Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) for onward supply to Egba, Oluku, Ihovbor and its environs, the newly energized 100MVA transformer at Benin Transmission Substation will increase the substation’s capacity from 240MVA to 300MVA.

“Before the recent upgrade, the Benin Transmission Substation had two 60MVA, one 80 MVA, and one 40MVA 132/33kV Mobitra transformer which was upgraded to 100MVA power transformer. Whilst Ihovbor had 2x60MVA of which one has been upgraded to 100MVA. Capacity at Ihovbor rose from 120MVA to 160MVA.

“With the recent upgrade, TCN has increased its capacity to wheel more bulk power to Benin DisCo for onward evacuation to its customers.

“The projects are part of the collaborative efforts of the World Bank and TCN Management to boost bulk power transmission nationwide.”