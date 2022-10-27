News

TCN Announces Power Outage In Anambra Communities

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said its Lines Maintenance Crew will work on its Onitsha/Oji River 132kV transmission line on Saturday, 29th October 2022 for three hours between 10:00 am and 1:00 pm.

TCN said the work would cause power outage in EKWULOBIA, AWKA and PARTS OF ANAMBRA for three hours only on the stated date.

The planned outage is to enable the Lines Maintenance Crew to ascertain the root cause of frequent tripping on the line.

In a statement by the GM, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, TCN said, “We sincerely apologise for every inconvenience this would cause electricity consumers living within the specified areas and note that the planned outage is necessary to create a safe working environment for TCN Maintenance Crew.:”

