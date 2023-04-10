Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn Split After Six Years Of Dating

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
6

American singer, Taylor Swift, and actor, Joe Alwyn, have broken up after six years of dating.

The singer and the actor — who have been together for more than six years — have broken up, according to Page Six on Sunday.

“It wasn’t dramatic. [The relationship] just ran its course.” a source tells Page Six.

Swift has been on her blockbuster “Eras Tour” since March 17, and fans have noticed that Alwyn has been missing from the crowds.

Throughout their years together, Swift and Alwyn have been at the centre of engagement rumours several times.

