Tanker Explosion: FRSC Steps Up Enforcement Against Speed Violations

Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Shehu Mohammed, has commenced deep-rooted stakeholder consultations to ensure strict compliance with maximum safety requirements, especially the installation of speed limit devices.

This was motivated by the increasing number of explosions involving cargoes, particularly tankers conveying inflammable products on Nigerian roads.

Shehu stated this in the wake of the fatal road traffic crash that involved a saloon car & a tanker conveying gas that exploded and went into flames, killing 2 people & destroying properties on Obirikwerre bridge on the East-West rd. in Rivers State on 4 June 2024 at 0800HRS.

FRSC report on the preliminary investigation carried out by the emergency rescue teams deployed to the scene of the crash revealed that the crash which was caused by a speed violation involved a total of 5 people. While 2 were killed, the remaining 3 were rescued without injury.

Expectedly, as part of concerted proactive measures put in place to mitigate this avoidable road carnage, the Corps Marshal also directed Sector Commanders to intensify enforcement on the installation of speed limit device as well as enhance awareness campaigns.

He emphasised that while carrying out enforcement, they must amongst other things ascertain that this category of vehicles complies with the policy on the installation of speed limit devices, safety valves (anti-spill), and other necessary safety components.

This directive is in line with the 6 UN conventions acceded to by FRSC, especially the agreement on international carriage of dangerous goods by road.

Shehu commiserated with the families of the bereaved praying God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.