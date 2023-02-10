Tanker Explodes On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The crash occurred at about 0730hrs this morning on Lagos-Ibadan expressway between fidiwo bridge and Foursquare.

A total of 3 persons were involved and all male adult, no injury and no death recorded.

Vehicle involved were 2, a DAF tanker with no registration number on it and the second vehicle escaped a truck conveying container.

The suspected cause of the crash was wrongful overtaking leading to scratch of two vehicles resulted to spark of fire.

The fire service were contacted and traffic diverted immediately and the crash scene conned to avoid secondary crash

The Sector Commander FRSC Ogun CC AHMED UMAR advised motorists to always put this judgement first whenever one wants to overtake

IS IT SAFE

IS IT RIGHT

IF AGREED BY YOU THEN DO SO?

He advised motorists to drive cautiously and obey simple traffic rules.