Tambuwal Vows To Arrest Hoodlums Who Attacked His Convoy With Stones

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has vowed to bring to book those who hurled stones at his convoy in the state capital.

Tambuwal was returning from a campaign for the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in the state when hoodlums attacked his convoy with stones.

Addressing journalists after the incident, the governor said some of the perpetrators have been arrested.

“It is unfortunate that yesterday on our way back from Wammako, at the senatorial office of Aliyu Magatakarda Wammako, some hoodlums attacked my convoy on our way to the government house.

“We cannot condone any culture of violence in Sokoto state. We cannot afford to toy with the fragile peace in the state.

“The matter is being investigated by the security agencies. Some arrests have been made. Rest assured that the law will take its course.

“I, therefore, urge all political leaders in Sokoto to eschew violence; and to advise all their followers and supporters, to go out and campaign peacefully, look for votes, and not perpetrate violence.

“As you know, we believe in peace. We have been preaching peace and peaceful coexistence in Sokoto state, irrespective of political party differences, lineage or persuasions,” he added.

