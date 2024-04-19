Tambuwal Hails Ayu’s Withdrawing Court Case Against Removal as PDP Chair

The Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Tambuwal, has hailed Iyorchia Ayu for withdrawing a court case challenging his removal as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ayu withdrew the case as the PDP holds it’s National Executive Committee meetings.

Reacting, Tambuwal urged other members of the party to also place the interest of the party above anything else.

He shared on X, “Ahead of the 98th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting holding today, Thursday, April 18, 2024, the National Caucus of our great Party, the PDP met and deliberated.

“I commend our former National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu for withdrawing the suit challenging his removal from office, which enables the party to move forward and produce a substantive national chairman.

“Dr. Ayu’s action was a demonstration of statesmanship and commitment to the party’s well-being as it undergoes the necessary repositioning in the bid to rescue Nigeria from the present quagmire.

“As we approach NEC meeting today, I call on all our party stakeholders to put the interest of the party first, above any other.

“It’s a defining moment for our party, and Nigerians are watching.

“This is an opportunity to put our house in order. Let’s not waste it. -AWT”