Tallen, AMokachi Celebrate NYSC At 50

The Minister for Women Affairs, Dame Paullen Tallen has joined millions of Nigerians to congratulate the National Youth Service Corps on its golden jubilee anniversary.

Tallen, who was the Special Guest of Honour at a novelty football match between Youth and Sports Minister’s team and NYSC Director General’s team as part of the week-long activities marking the golden anniversary described the Scheme as a strong unifying factor in Nigeria.

“The NYSC is a unifying force, it is what has kept Nigeria as one and l pray that the vision will continue to grow from strength to strengthen”, Tallen said.

Also speaking, the renowned Atlanta Olympic gold medalist, Daniel Amokachi, who was part of the Youth and Sports Minister’s football team also commended NYSC Managers for modeling graduate youths in the country for leadership roles.

The Chairman, NYSC National Governing Board, Ambassador Fatima Balla Abubakar, also said the Scheme would go further in uniting the nation, instilling the spirit of patriotism and selfless services in the youths through its deployment policy.

The event which was held inside the mainbowl of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, also featured a match between NYSC football team and FCT football team.

Dignitaries at the event include the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, some of the former Director’s General of NYSC, retired Directors, critical stakeholders, sports enthusiasts, NYSC Officials, Corps Members, pressmen among others.