Taliban ‘Worried About Andrew Tate’ As They Ask For His Freedom

Members of the Taliban are “worried about Andrew Tate” and are “asking us if he’s free yet,” according to Sameera Khan, a former Miss New Jersey turned “anti-woke” journalist.

Khan said she took part in a “Twitter space with the Afghan Taliban” to “discuss the detainment of Andrew Tate”, an American-British influencer who was arrested in Romania on December 29, along with his brother and two Romanian nationals, and charged with human trafficking.

Romanian prosecutors allege the Tate brothers coerced six women into producing pornography, with the alleged victims facing “acts of physical violence and mental coercion.” One of those arrested was also charged with rape, though their identify has not been disclosed.

On Saturday, Khan tweeted: “We are hosting a Twitter space with the Afghan Taliban to discuss the detainment of Andrew Tate.

“They are worried about Andrew Tate and they are asking us if he’s free yet.

“They say westerners need Andrew Tate because we are oppressed by feminists.”

In a separate tweet, she added “#FREETOPG,” calling for Tate to be released, with ‘TopG’ being a nickname used for the influencer by some of his supporters.

British journalist Otto English tweeted a screenshot from the Twitter space, showing some of the attendees, adding: “This actually happened.”

The Twitter space was called “heart emoji Andrew Tate heart emoji, followed by “w/ Taliban.”

