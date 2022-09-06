Taking RCCG From 32 Parishes To 200 Nations Is Greatness, PFN Praises Adeboye

The National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Bishop Francis Wale-Oke, has hailed the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christia Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

According to Wale-Oke, Adeboye took his church from 32 parishes in Nigeria to over 38,000 parishes that exist in 200 countries.

The Bishop who described Adeboye as a typical example of outstanding greatness, spoke this during the Holy Ghost Convention 2022.

“If you are talking about anybody in the body of Christ who is outstandingly great, Adeboye is one.

“He took a classical struggling Pentecostal church with 32 parishes and now they are in 200 nations of the world.

“In Nigeria alone, there are over 38,000 parishes. If you are talking of greatness, that is it.

“But when he said there is a generation that will be greater than his, that is very prophetic because God takes his people from glory to glory.”