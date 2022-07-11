Take Care Of Your Health, Kwankwaso Tells Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has urged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to take care of his health.

Kwankwaso who spoke on Arise TV on Sunday reminded the APC candidate that campaign periods are very rigourous.

“If you see my friend, Bola, tell him to take it easy, take good care of his health and make sure that… because I love him so much, he is my friend,” he said.

“This campaign is very rigorous, it requires a lot of effort and so on and so forth. I hope he will take it easy so that we can continue the struggle to ensure one solid and prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

Kwankwaso, however, promised to work for Tinubu’s victory if he is unable to succeed in the polls.